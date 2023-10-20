Andrew Cristall scored the shootout winner lead the Rockets past Tri-City Friday

Photo: Contributed

The Kelowna Rockets let a two-goal lead slip through their fingers but rebounded when it counted in a shootout in a 4-3 victory over the hometown Tri-City Americans Friday night.

Tij Iginla and Andrew Cristall with the winner scored for the Rockets in the shootout while Jari Kykkanen stopped Jordan Gavin on the Americans last chance to extend it to preserve the victory.

The Rockets built up a 3-1 lead early in the third period but were unable to bring it home in regulation.

Lukas Dragicevic on a power play and Gavin with less than four minutes left brought the Americans even and forced overtime.

The Rockets had a chance to win it in regulation time but were unable to capitalize on a late power play.

After a scoreless first Michael Cicek got the Rockets on the board 90 seconds into the second when he redirected a bouncing puck past Tri-City starter Lukas Matecha.

The Ams tied it a minute later but moments after that 16-year-old rookie Jackson Gillespie scored his first career Western Hockey League goal.

Cristall set up the goal with a pretty no-look behind the back pass to spring Gillespie who used a defenceman as a screen while beat Matecha from the right circle.

Igina's team-leading 10th early in the third built the lead to two before the Americans battled back to tie it.

The Rockets, winners of two in a row, return to Prospera Place Saturday to host the Vancouver Giants.