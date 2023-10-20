Tigers steamroll Blazers, who extend losing streak to eight

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers

The Kamloops Blazers saw their winless streak extend to eight games Friday in lopsided fashion, falling 4-0 to the Medicine Hat Tigers at Sandman Centre.

Oasiz Wiesblatt, Brett Calhoun, Brayden Boehm and Cayden Lindstrom were the goal scorers for the Tigers, who scored twice in the second and twice in the third.

Jesse Sanche stopped 29 of 33 Medicine Hat shots in a losing effort. Evan May was perfect on 25 Kamloops shots to earn the win in net.

The Blazers were scoreless on four power play opportunities and the Tigers were scoreless on one.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 4,290.

The Tigers improve to 6-3-1 with the win, while the loss moves the Blazers to 1-7-2.

The Blazers will now hit the road for a pair of games nearly 1,000 kilometres apart — against the Cougars in Prince George on Saturday, and against the Wild in Wenatchee on Tuesday.