The 50/50 jackpot at Saturday's Rockets game to start at over $10,815

Photo: Kelowna Rockets

Someone could walk away from Saturday's Kelowna Rockets game with a boatload of cash.

After last Saturday's 50/50 jackpot went unclaimed, the Rockets received permission from the BC Lottery Corporation to roll over the $10,815 prize pool to tomorrow's game with the Vancouver Giants.

The winner take half the the total prize pool.

The 50/50 is not restricted only to those who attend the game. Anyone in the province can participate and purchase tickets online beginning at 9 a.m. on game day.

The winning ticket is drawn at the beginning of the third period.

Online ticket sales are restricted to those 19 and older who reside within the B.C. border.

Proceeds from 50/50 at all Rockets home games go to support Kelowna Minor Hockey.