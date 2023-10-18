Kelowna roar back from early deficit the beat visiting Swift Current

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

Andrew Cristall picked up four assists and Max Graham scored his first two goals of the season Wednesday leading the Kelowna Rockets to a 6-3 come-from-behind win over the visiting Swift Current Broncos.

The Broncos jumped on the Rockets early taking a 2-0 lead into the dressing room after 20 minutes.

But, it was the Rockets who came out and dominated the middle frame led by Cristall.

The Washington Capitals draft pick provided the primary assist on all four Kelowna goals in the second as the Rockets scored four unanswered goals. Empty net tallies from Dylan Wightman and Graham.

Trailing heading into the second Graham finally notched his first of the campaign when he gathered a loose puck in the left circle with his back to the Swift Current net, turned and fired in one motion to beat Reid Dyck in the Broncos net.

Tij Igina evened the score 13 minutes in on the power play when he grabbed his own rebound in the slot, reloaded and beat Dyck to the glove side.

Gabriel Szturc gave the Rockets their first lead two minutes later blasting a one-timer from the right circle on another power play.

He notched his second of the period 100 seconds later with a wrist shot from the right circle off the rush.

Wightman was credited with the fifth goal when he was the last to touch the puck before an errant pass sailed all the way down the ice into the empty net with Dyck on the bench for an extra attacker.

The Rockets outshot the visitors 41-31 on the evening. Jari Kykkanen turned away 28 shots to earn the victory.

The Rockets are back at it Friday when they travel to Tri-City before return home to host the Vancouver Giants Saturday.