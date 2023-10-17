Late goals sink Blazers in 6-3 loss to Broncos

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers

The Kamloops Blazers dropped their seventh straight game on Tuesday at Sandman Centre, surrendering three consecutive third-period goals en route to a 6-3 loss to the Swift Current Broncos.

Dylan Sydor, Connor Levis and Logan Bairos were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Kamloops product Mathew Ward (2), Josh Filmon, Owen Pickering and Ryan Gould scored for Swift Current.

The game was tied 2-2 after 40 minutes before the wheels fell off for the Blazers in the final frame. The Broncos scored three consecutive goals and led 5-2 midway through the period and the teams exchanged goals late to make it 6-3.

Dylan Ernst stopped 21 of 26 Swift Current shots while Broncos goalie Reid Dyck made 38 saves on 41 Kamloops shots to earn the win in net.

The Blazers scored twice on seven power-play opportunities. The Broncos scored twice on three chances.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 4,472.

The loss moves the Blazers to 1-6-2 on the season. With the win, the Broncos improve to 4-5-1.

The Blazers are back in action on Friday, when the Medicine Hat Tigers visit Sandman Centre. Puck drop is 7 p.m.