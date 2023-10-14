Medicine Hat scored five unanswered goals in 9-2 beatdown of the Rockets

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

The Medicine Hat Tigers jumped on the Kelowna Rockets early and late in a dominating 9-2 thrashing of the home side Saturday night at Prospera Place.

For all intents and purposes this one was over well before the Rockets sprung to life late in the opening period.

The Tigers, starting a five-game BC Division road trip, jumped all over the Rockets in the opening period.

Cayden Lindstrom with his first of two off a rebound on a power play, Hunter St. Martin 40 seconds later with a shot to the far corner from the left circle off the rush and Reid Anderson soon after with a short side snipe made it 3-0 by the midway point of the first.

Shane Smith's first of three on the night on a five-on-three power play on a backdoor one-timer but the Rockets further behind the eight ball.

Goals 40 seconds apart late as the period was winding down from Tij Iginla on the power play and Andrew Cristall on a breakaway brought the crowd to life.

And, they had chances in the the second with an extended five-on-three but couldn't get any closer. Max Graham and Caden Price both hit posts and Gabriel Szturc was off the mark with a pair of backdoor chances.

The Tigers extended the lead with a late power play goals then salted it away with four more during a dominating third period.

"It's a tough one. It was a pretty close game up until the third but they are a team that is very quick and I thought as the power plays continued and the goals kept going in, I felt our guys just lost all will," said head coach Kris Mallette.

"They are a quick team and obviously came out with a game plan and we were on our heels for sure."

Mallette said he liked the push back and the chances they gave themselves to climb back into it during the second but a goal after an ill-advised penalty near the end of the period put them back to square one.

The penalty kill had a rough night giving up five goals on seven opportunities.

The Rockets allowed 22 goals in three games this week including the nine against Victoria to kick off the week on Monday.

In order to try and get better in their own end Mallette has rolled with just 11 forwards and seven defencemen the last two nights.

"We've got to figure it out back there big time. We've got to get harder and make easier plays, but that's a collective agreement within our group.

"We've got to support the puck much better. But, I don't know, at this point it's a tryout for a lot of those guys to solidify minutes."

It'll be back to work to try and figure it out in practice for a team that has now allowed the most goals in the league (44) and sports the worst penalty kill (65 per cent).

They'll only get a few days to work on things before the Swift Current Broncos make their way to town Wednesday.