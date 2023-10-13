Kelowna Rockets welcomed three more veterans into the lineup and beat the BC Division front runners

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

Kelowna Rockets fans got a glimpse of what the Kelowna Rockets are capable of when they're healthy.

Head coach Kris Mallette had close to a full roster to choose from Friday and hit the right notes in a 5-4 nailbiter over BC Division-leading Prince George Cougars.

The Rockets welcomed goaltender Jari Kykkanen and defenceman Caden Price back from upper and lower body injuries respectively while forward Gabriel Szturc made his 2023-2024 Rockets debut after being returned by the NHL Tampa Bay Lightning.

Only forward Marcus Pacheco remains on the sidelines, listed as out another one to two weeks with a lower body injury.

Those that returned made an immediate impact. Szturc and Price both impacted the power play with a goal and an assist each on first period power plays while Kykkanen turned aside 35 shots to preserve the win.

Dylan Wightman continued his strong start to the season scoring twice including the game-winner shorthanded.

Andrew Cristall scored the other Rockets goal.

Zac Funk led the way for the Cougars with two goals, both with the man advantage.

The Rockets led 2-0 after one and 4-1 after two, but had to withstand an early Prince George onslaught in the third to hang on for the win.

Funk just six seconds into the final frame and Koehn Ziemmer 92 second later put the Rockets on the heels.

But with the Rockets shorthanded Wightman righted the ship. Breaking down the left win two-on-one with Trae Johnson, the 20-year-old veteran chose to shoot from the left circle and beat Ty Young with the game winner.

The Rockets scored three times with the man advantage and once shorthanded while the visitors scored a pair of power play tallies and one shorthanded.

Kelowna get a quick turnaround as they look to make it back-to-back home victories when the Medicine Hat Tigers come to tow Saturday.