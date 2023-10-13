Blazers score early, not often, in 4-1 loss to top-ranked 'Hawks

Photo: Portland Winterhawks

The Kamloops Blazers jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first minute of action Friday in the Rose City, but they didn't hang on long against the top team in major-junior hockey, falling 4-1 to the high-flying Portland Winterhawks.

Nathan Behm scored the lone Kamloops goal. James Stefan, Josh Zakreski, Hudson Darby and Diego Buttazzoni were the goal scorers for the Winterhawks.

Behm opened the scoring 48 seconds in, but the Blazers trailed 2-1 by the time the first period ended. The ‘Hawks added goals in the second and third to make it 4-1.

Jesse Sanche made 38 saves on 42 Portland shots. Jan Spunar stopped 26 of 27 Kamloops shots.

The Blazers were 0-3 on the power play. The Winterhawks scored once on four chances.

Announced attendance at Veterans Memorial Coliseum was 3,741.

The loss moves the Blazers to 1-4-2 on the season, while the Winterhawks, who were ranked No. 1 in the most recent CHL Top 10 rankings, move to 5-1 with the win.

The Blazers will close out their three-game U.S. Division swing Saturday in Kennewick, Wash., against the Tri-City Americans.

The club’s next home game will be on Tuesday, when the Swift Current Broncos visit Sandman Centre.