Former Kelowna Rockets fill out NHL opening-day rosters

Photo: WHL

As the NHL regular season kicks off tonight, a total of 117 WHL alumni are featured on opening night rosters across the league.

Thirty-one of the 32 NHL clubs feature at least one former WHL player this year, with 14 Kelowna Rockets leading all WHL clubs, followed by the Portland Winterhawks with 12 and the Red Deer Rebels with 9.

Rockets alumni in the NHL this year include Shea Weber of the Arizona Coyotes, Mikael Backlund of the Calgary Flames, Damon Severson of the Columbus Blue Jackets, Jamie Benn of the Dallas Stars, Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers, Tyson Barrie, Luke Schenn and Colton Sissons of the Nashville Predators.

Other former Rockets playing in the NHL this season include Nolan Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Rourke Chartier of the Ottawa Senators, Tyler Myers of the Vancouver Canucks, Lucas Johansen of the Washington Capitals and Josh Morrissey of the Winnipeg Jets.

Three games are scheduled for the opening day of the 2023-24 season, including Tampa Bay vs. Nashville, Seattle vs. Vegas and Chicago vs. Pittsburgh, where rookie sensation Conor Bedard makes his NHL debut against Sidney Crosby and the Penguins.