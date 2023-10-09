Rockets score seven, but can't hold off Victoria at home

Photo: STEVE DUNSMOOR / KELOWNA ROCKETS

In a monday afternoon showdown at Prospera Place, the Victoria Royals emerged victorious with a 9-7 win over the Kelowna Rockets.

The game got off to a fiery start as Victoria opened the scoring, swiftly finding the back of the net. The Royals continued their offensive onslaught, tallying three more goals before Kelowna managed to respond towards the conclusion of the opening period. The Rockets managed to narrow the deficit, cutting the lead in half. However, the Royals weren't to be outdone, surging ahead with another three unanswered goals in the second frame, only to see Kelowna answer with their lone goal of the period.

As the thrilling contest raged on, both the Rockets and Royals traded goals early in the third period. Kayden Longley and Tij Iginla then brought the Rockets within one before Ben Riche unleashed an impressive hat-trick performance, scoring back-to-back goals.

Rockets head coach Kris Mallettte expressed his frustration after the game, saying, "If we're not willing to defend, that's just poor on our part. The goals we gave up were so ill-advised, and the decisions we made were really poor. It shouldn't turn into a track meet at that point for me. If we commit to playing with some structure in our own end, this game isn't close."

With Jari Kykkanen sidelined due to an upper-body injury, 17-year-old rookie goaltender Jake Pilon made his third consecutive start for the Rockets. After conceding the sixth goal, Pilon was replaced in the net by 16-year-old affiliate goaltender Nathan Kam, making his first WHL appearance. Kam showcased his skills admirably, stopping 16 of the 19 shots he faced during his 27 minutes and 52 seconds of action in relief of Pilon.

The Rockets will continue their five-game home stand this weekend when they welcome the WHL's league-leading Prince George Cougars on Friday and a rare visit from the Central Division's Medicine Hat Tigers on Saturday.