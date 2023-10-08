Blazers unable to close out Wenatchee, fall 7-6 in overtime

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers Andrew Thomson (19) lifts the puck over the outstretched stick of Wenatchee goalie Daniel Hauser in second-period WHL action Sunday at Sandman Centre, where the Wild beat the Kamloops Blazers 7-6 in overtime.

The Kamloops Blazers were unable to close out the Wenatchee Wild on Sunday afternoon at Sandman Centre, giving up a game-tying goal in the final minute before falling 7-6 in overtime in the first meeting ever between the two WHL clubs.

Ashton Tait, Connor Levis (2), Dylan Sydor, Bryce Minten and Andrew Thomson were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Easton Armstrong (3), Karter Prosofsky, Graham Sward, Miles Cooper and Conor Geekie scored for the Wild.

Armstrong drew first blood for Wenatchee, but Tait’s first WHL goal made it 1-1 midway through the first period. The Blazers were up 2-1 after 20 minutes and led 4-1 in the middle frame before the visitors stormed back and tied the game 5-5 late in the second.

Levis put the Blazers back on top at 6:37 of the third period on a feed from Kalan Anderlini, who earned his first WHL point on the play.

It stayed 6-5 until the final minute, when Geekie tied things up while Wenatchee had goalie Daniel Hauser pulled in favour of an extra attacker. Sydor had a chance in the dying seconds but could not beat Hauser.

The teams went back and forth in three-on-three overtime before Armstrong broke the stalemate 1:37 into the extra period.

Matthew Kieper stopped 29 of 36 Wenatchee shots. Hauser made 28 saves on 34 Kamloops shots to earn the win.

Both teams scored once on four power-play opportunities.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre for the Thanksgiving Sunday matinee was 3,813.

The loss moves the Blue and Orange to 1-2-2 on the season.

The Blazers will now hit the road for three straight south of the border, starting with a game against the Chiefs in Spokane on Wednesday, followed by games Friday and Saturday in Portland and Tri-City.

The club’s next home game will be on Oct. 17, when the Swift Current Broncos visit Sandman Centre.