Rockets bounce back after tough road trip with a win over Spokane

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

The Kelowna Rockets broke open a tight game with goals 35 seconds apart early in the third in rolling to a 6-3 win over the visiting Spokane Chiefs Saturday at Prospera Place.

Tied at two with a two-man advantage, Tij Iginla corralled a loose puck inside the Spokane end, and circled to the blue and skated slowly through the slot before wiring a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.

Thirty-five seconds later on the tail end of a five-on-four power play, Michael Cicek banged home Iginla's rebound to put the Rockets up two.

After the Chiefs cut the deficit to one, Iginla iced it with two more goals, including a spectacular backhand deke on a breakaway, to complete the hat trick.

Cicek also scored twice with John Babcock also notching his first of the season.

Jake Pilon, starting again in place of an injured Jari Kykkanen, turned away 36 shots, including 20 during a busy third period to earn his first WHL win.

Pilon also notched an assist to pick up his first point as well.

Along with the win, the Rockets also learned Saturday their captain is coming back.

Gabriel Szturc was sent back by the Tampa Lightning after getting a long look by the NHL team.

Szturc got into a few pre season games and one with the AHL Syracuse Crunch before the decision was made to send him back to the Rockets for his overage year.

The move means the Rockets now have four 20-year-olds and a decision to make. Along with Szturc, the Rockets roster also includes 20-year old forwards Turner McMillen and Dylan Wightman and defenceman Jackson DeSouza.

Teams are only permitted to carry three 20-year-old players on their roster.

Szturc is expected to be in the Rockets lineup when they entertain Victoria for a 12:30 matinee Monday.