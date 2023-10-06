Blazers offence sputters in 4-1 loss to Royals on home ice

Photo: Kamloops Blazers

The Kamloops Blazers dug themselves a big hole Friday at Sandman Centre and couldn’t find their way out, falling 4-1 to the Victoria Royals.

Bryce Minten’s first WHL marker was the lone goal for the Blazers. Casper Evensen Haugen, Tanner Scott, Robin Sapousek and Matthew Hodson scored for the Royals.

The Royals were up 3-0 after two periods when Hodgson made it 4-0 early in the third. Minten’s goal came at 4:09 of the final frame and that was all the offence the Blazers could manage.

The Blazers outshot the Royals in each period, including 21 shots on goal in the third.

Dylan Ernst made 18 saves on 22 shots in a losing effort. Braden Holt stopped 37 of 38 Kamloops shots to earn the win in net.

Both teams were scoreless on the power play. Victoria had four chances and Kamloops had five.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 4,021.

The loss moves the Blazers to 1-2-1 on the season.

The Blazers are back in action on Sunday, when the Wenatchee Wild will pay a visit to Sandman Centre for the first meeting between the two clubs. Puck drop is 4 p.m.