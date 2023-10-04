Prince George complete two game sweep of Kelowna Rockets

Photo: James Doyle

The Kelowna Rockets got an up close look at the Western Hockey League's top offence Wednesday.

The Prince George Cougars registered eight or more goals for the third time in six games, drubbing the visiting Rockets 8-1.

Logan Peskett opened the scoring for the Rockets, tipping home Ethan Mittelsteadt's point shot five minutes in. But, it was all Cougars after that.

Terik Parascak scored his first of two to tie it two minutes later.

It was the only puck to beat a busy Jake Pilon in the Kelowna net. The rookie kept the Rockets in it at least through 20 minutes, turning away 20 of 21 shots fired his way.

The shooting gallery continued in the second when the Cougars broke the game wide open.

Parascak and Hunter Laing, the son of Rockets assistant coach Quintin Laing scored 30 seconds apart before the period was two minutes old to snap the 1-1 tie and send the Cougars on their way.

Oren Shtrom, Zac Funk, Carlin Dezainde, Ondrej Becher and Viliam Kmec also scored for the Cougars who outshot Kelowna 47-11 on the night.

Pilon went the distance in the Rockets net, replacing Jari Kykkanen who was out of the lineup after sustaining an undisclosed injury during the first period of Tuesday's game.

The Rockets now head home to host the Spokane Chiefs Saturday. They'll entertain Victoria on Thanksgiving Monday with a special 12:30 start time.