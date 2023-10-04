Wenatchee coach Kevin Constantine made derogatory, discriminatory comments

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Pavel Golovkin

Kevin Constantine won't be able to coach in the Western Hockey League for at least two years after an investigation found he violated league policies.

The "indefinite" suspension was announced Wednesday.

The 64-year-old coach was initially suspended pending an independent investigation Sept. 24 after the league received a complaint regarding his conduct.

The league says the investigation concluded Constantine made "derogatory comments of a discriminatory nature."

The specifics around what exactly was said were not revealed.

In its ruling, league commissioner Rob Robison says Constantine will have to formally apply for reinstatement to the commissioner's office if he wishes to return to coaching in the league.

He will not be eligible for reinstatement until July 2025 at the earliest.

“The WHL holds our players and staff to a very high standard of conduct at all times,” said Robison.

“We have extensive programming which emphasizes the importance of always treating players and staff in a respectful manner and there is a zero tolerance for any comments of a derogatory nature.

"Those in leadership capacities in the WHL, in particular our head coaches, are expected to set examples for our players and not conduct themselves in a manner that would impact adversely on the team environment or inflict damage on the reputation of the league.”

This is not the first time Constantine has been disciplined by the league.

In 2006 while serving as head coach in Everett, he was suspended four games for making his players ride the bus in their gear home from an exhibition game.