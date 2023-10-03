Cougars edge by Rockets in first of back-to-back games in Prince George

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor-file

Riley Heidt scored what proved to be the game winner late in the final period leading the BC Division-leading Prince George Cougars to a 3-2 victory Tuesday over the Kelowna Rockets.

With the Cougars nursing a one-goal lead, Heidt sent a one-timer past Jake Pilon from the slot on an odd man rush.

Hiroki Gojsic got that one back with his second of the season 17 seconds later, but the comeback ran out of time.

Trailing 1-0 late in the opening period, Andrew Cristall notched his second on a Kelowna power play.

Cristall took advantage of a bad clearing attempt by Cougars netminder Ty Young. He blocked the clearing pass and flipped the puck into the wide open cage.

Ondrej Becher got that one back on a Cougars power play 13 minutes into the second.

It was a scrappy affair with three fights in the contest as the teams combined for 80 minutes in penalties.

The Rockets went one for two with the man advantage while keeping the high powered Cougars power play to just one goal in six opportunities.

Pilon came in to start the second period for the Rockets in place of starter Jari Kykkanen who suffered an undisclosed injury in the first period.

Pilon stopped 20 of 22 shots he faced as the Cougars outshot Kelowna 34-19 on the night.

The two teams will hook up again Wednesday in Prince George.