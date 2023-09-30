Andrew Cristall led the Kelowna Rockets to their first win of the young season

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

Andrew Cristall didn't miss a beat Saturday night.

Cristall, who made his Kelowna Rockets debut after returning from the Washington Capitals training camp the day before, was the difference in a 5-3 victory over the Wenatchee Wild.

He scored the game winner and assisted on two others to lead the Rockets to their first win of the young season.

Cristall made his pro debut for the Capitals in a pre season game Thursday, registering an assist before being sent back to the Rockets.

Tij Iginla and Hiroki Gojsic each had a goal and an assist while Michael Cicek and Jackson Desouza with power play markers also scored for the Rockets.

Iginla opened the scoring, whipping home a cross ice feed from Cristall six minutes into the contest. Then, with the score tied at 1-1 seven minutes into the second, Iginla stole the puck behind the Wenatchee net and spotted Gojsic at the far post for his first career WHL goal.

The Wild, with goals 1:13 apart early in the third grabbed a one-goal lead before the Rockets stormed back with three straight of their own.

Jari Kykkanen, making his first start since returning from the Calgary Flames training camp earlier this week, stopped 26 shots to earn his first win of the season.

The Wild were making their first trip to Prospera Place since relocating from Winnipeg in the off season.

The Rockets hit the road for the first time this season with back-to-back games against the high-flying Prince George Cougars Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Cougars have scored a league-high 29 goals over the first four games.