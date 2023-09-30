Blazers manage only 16 shots in 5-0 shutout loss to 'Tips in Everett

Photo: Kamloops Blazers

The Kamloops Blazers could not get their offence to click Saturday in Everett, Wash., where they were shut out 5-0 by the Silvertips in their first road game of the WHL season.

Kelowna’s Teague Patton, Beau Courtney, Kaden Hammell, Dominik Rymon and Ty Gibson were the goal scorers for Everett.

The ’Tips scored twice in the first, once in the second and twice in the third. Three of their goals were from distance, coming on shots from the point.

Dylan Ernst made 24 saves on 29 Everett shots. Silvertips goalie Ethan Chadwick earned the shutout, perfect on only 16 Kamloops shots.

The Blazers were scoreless on three power plays, while the Silvertips scored twice on six chances.

Announced attendance at Angels of the Wind Arena was 4,473.

The loss moves the Blazers to 1-1-1 on the season, while Everett improves to 3-1 with the win.

The Blazers will return home for two games at Sandman Centre next weekend, hosting the Victoria Royals on Friday and the Wenatchee Wild on Sunday. They will then hit the road for three games against U.S. Division opponents.