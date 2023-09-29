Andrew Cristall will make his debut for the Kelowna Saturday

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor-file

The Kelowna Rockets will have most of their roster intact when they host the Wenatchee Wild Saturday night at Prospera Place after forward Andrew Cristall was returned from the Washington Capitals training camp.

Cristall was the last remaining Rocket still at an NHL camp.

The 18-year forward was selected by the Capitals in the 2nd round of this year's NHL draft.

He made his pro debut Thursday night, picking up an assist during a 4-3 pre season win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Only defenceman Caden Price, sidelined week-to-week with a lower body injury and forward Marcus Pacheco out one to three weeks with a lower body injury, will be unavailable Saturday.

The Rockets will look to hit the win column for the first time against the Wild, who will be making their first trip into Prospera Place since relocating from Winnipeg during the off season.

The Wild will come into the game minus head coach Kevin Constantine who has been suspended indefinitely by the league pending an investigation into alleged violations of WHL regulations and policies.