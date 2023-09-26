WHL announce date change for Rockets Thanksgiving weekend date with Victoria

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor-file

The Kelowna Rockets have made a change to their 2023-2024 schedule.

The change announced Tuesday, affects a game scheduled between the Rockets and Victoria Royals at Prospera Place on Thanksgiving Sunday.

A game originally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 8 has been moved back one day to Monday, Oct. 9.

The game on the holiday Monday will begin at 12:35 p.m.

Meantime, the Calgary Flames announced Tuesday they have released goaltender Jari Kykkanen from his amateur tryout.

Kykkanen, who played in part of one game during the Young Stars tournament in Penticton was invited to the Flames main camp.

He is expected to be in Kelowna in time for Saturday's home date with the Wenatchee Wild.

Only Andrew Cristall remains at an NHL training camp.