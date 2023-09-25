Wenatchee head coach suspended pending independent investigation

Photo: The Canadian Press Hungary's head coach Kevin Constantine watches the group A match between United States and Hungary at the ice hockey world championship in Tampere, Finland, Sunday, May 14, 2023. The Western Hockey League says Wenatchee Wild head coach Kevin Constantine has been suspended after its independent reporting channel received a complaint about his conduct. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Pavel Golovkin

Wenatchee Wild head coach Kevin Constantine has been suspended pending an investigation.

The Western Hockey League says Constantine was suspended Sunday after the WHL’s "independent reporting channel received a complaint regarding his conduct."

The league announced the suspension Monday.

In a statement, the league says Constantine is not permitted to have any contact with any member of the organization, including players, while the matter is being investigated.

The 64-year-old Constantine was named the first head coach of the Wild in July after the franchise was sold and relocated to the Washington State city from Winnipeg.

"The WHL’s independent player advisory council is conducting an investigation into the allegations. The independent investigation began Sunday when the complaint was received," the statement said.

"Upon completion of the investigation, the player advisory council will provide a report to the WHL commissioner who will then make a determination on any further disciplinary action."

Wild management and the league's security network met with players Monday to address the situation and offer support.

Constantine was previously suspended four games and fined $5,000 while serving as head coach of the Everett Silvertips in 2006.

In that instance, following a pre season loss Constantine made his players make the bus trip from Kennewick, WA to Everett in their gear.

Details of these present allegations have not been made known.