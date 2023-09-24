Defenceman Jackson DeSouza rejoins Kelowna Rockets

Photo: TEVE DUNSMOOR/KELOWNA ROCKETS

The Detroit Red Wings announced Sunday that defenceman Jackson DeSouza has been returned to the Rockets for the 2023-24 season.

DeSouza, 20, was invited to attend the Red Wings rookie tournament as an undrafted free agent. Earlier this week his stay was extended after he was invited to their main camp.

It's expected that the 20 year-old will be in the Rockets lineup when they welcome the WHL's newest team, the Wenatchee Wild, to Prospera Place on Saturday, September 30.

Tickets for Saturday's game, as well as all other Rockets games, are available at Select Your Tickets.

Andrew Cristall (Washington) and Jari Kykkanen (Calgary) remain away at NHL camps.

Tickets can also be purchased by calling Select Your Tickets at 250-762-5050 or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Prospera Place box office.

The box office is open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00p.m. Monday through Friday, and opens at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday home game days.

Six and twelve game Mini Packs for the Kelowna Rockets season are now on sale through Select Your Tickets.