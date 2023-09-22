Blazers can't close out comeback, fall 5-4 to Chiefs in overtime

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers Dylan Ernst, shown here in action last spring, made 27 saves on 32 shots Friday at Sandman Centre where the Kamloops Blazers fell 5-4 in overtime to the Spokane Chiefs in their season opener.

Two penalties late cost the Kamloops Blazers on opening night Friday at Sandman Centre, where they failed to complete the comeback and fell 5-4 in overtime to the Spokane Chiefs.

Andrew Thomson, Shea Van Olm, Logan Bairos and Dylan Sydor were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Chase Bertholet (2), Berkly Catton and Conner Roulette (2) scored for the Chiefs.

The visitors led 4-3 in the third period when Dylan Sydor tied the game with a power-play marker with five minutes remaining.

Spokane couldn’t capitalize on a power play of their own late in the third period, but they made the most of another one at the beginning of overtime, with Roulette beating Dylan Ernst on a feed from Catton.

The Chiefs has three goals waved off on the night, including one with two minutes to play in the third. The Blazers also had a goal called back in the third.

Ernst made 27 saves on 32 Spokane shots. Cooper Michaluk stopped 34 of 38 Kamloops shots to earn the win in net.

The Blazers scored twice on six power-play chances, while the Chiefs scored twice on seven tries with an extra attacker.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 4,228.

The game was the first of the WHL season for both teams.

The Blazers will now have some time to think about that one. Game 2 will go next Friday, when the Vancouver Giants visit Sandman Centre. Puck drop is 7 p.m.