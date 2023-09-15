Vancouver Giants upended Kelowna Rockets 7-4 in pre season action Friday

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

The Vancouver Giants broke open a tight game with six goals over the final 40 minutes Friday in a 7-4 pre season victory over the Kelowna Rockets at Prospera Place.

Adam Titlbach scored twice while Colton Roberts had a goal and two assists to lead the visitors.

Cameron Schmidt, Justin Ivanusec, Ryan Lin and Colton Langkow also scored on the evening for the Giants.

Will Munro and Dylan Wightman each had a goal and an assist for the Rockets. Michael Cicek, seeing his first action of the pre season, and rookie Hiroki Gojsic also scored.

Wightman opened the scoring just 2:17 into the game, but goals from Ivanusec later in the period on a power play and Roberts and Lin less than a minute apart early in the second put the Giants up 3-1.

They never trailed after that.

Jake Pilon, acquired in a deal with the Edmonton Oil Kings earlier in the week went the distance in goal for the Rockets. He allowed all seven goals while facing 38 shots.

Matthew Hutchison and Burke Hood each allowed two goals while splitting the netminding chores for the Giants.

The Rockets, 1-2 on the pre season, close out the exhibition schedule Saturday when they entertain the Victoria Royals.

Kelowna open the regular season next Saturday night when the Portland Winter Hawks come to town.