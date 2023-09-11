Kelowna Rockets acquire netminder from the Edmonton Oil Kings

Photo: Andy Devlin Jake Pilon

The Kelowna Rockets and Edmonton Oil Kings have completed a trade.

The Rockets Monday sent a 2027 seventh round draft pick to the Oil Kings in exchange for goaltender Jake Pilon.

The Calgary native, who turns 17 next month, spent last season with the U18 Calgary NW Flames in the Alberta Elite Hockey League.

He posted an 11-6-1 record with a 3.27 goals against average.

Pilon, the son of two-time Grey Cup champion Jeff Pilon, was originally an eighth round draft choice of the Oil Kings in 2021.

He is expected to be in the lineup this weekend when the Rockets wrap up their pre season schedule with games Friday and Saturday against Vancouver and Victoria respectively.

Both games are at Prospera Place.