Kamloops upend Kelowna Rockets in pre season opener Friday

Ashton Tait snapped a 2-2 with just under four minutes left in regulation time Friday leading the Kamloops Blazers to a 4-2 at the Sandman Centre.

It was the pre season opener for both team.

Returning veteran Shea Van Olm sealed the victory into an empty net in the dying moments.

The Blazers built a 2-0 lead just 5:41 into the contest but the Rockets pecked away to tie it.

Ethan Mittelsteadt with a shot from the high slot pulled the Rockets to within one before another defenceman, Landon Cowper tied it midway through the third.

Veteran Jari Kykkanen went the distance in goal for the Rockets turning away 35 shots. Dylan Ernst and Logan Edmonstone split the netminding chores for the Blazers, combining to stop 19 shots.

Twelve players who suited up for at least a portion of last season dressed in the opener for the Rockets as did two recently drafted 15-year-olds, forwards Owen Folstrom and Kanjyu Gojsic.

Both are ineligible to play in the regular season and will be sent back to their respective programs.

Tij Iginla, acquired in an off season trade with Seattle made his Rockets debut Friday, assisting on Mittelstead's goal. Hiroki Gojsic, also acquired in the offseason picked up an assist as well in his Kelowna debut.

The Rockets and Blazers will meet again Saturday at Prospera Place.