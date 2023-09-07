Kelowna Rockets send 20 players back to their respective hockey programs

Photo: Paige Bednorz

With training camp winding down, the Kelowna Rockets have again trimmed their roster.

The Rockets sent 20 players back to their respective programs on Thursday, leaving 32 players still in town.

Those released from camp include:

Adam Kelly – G – 2005

Rowan Guest – D – 2006

Jake DeMone – D – 2007

Ryder Mead – D – 2007

Lincoln Ponce – D – 2007

Rhett Serfas – D – 2007

Daniel Tverdovsky – D – 2007

Dayton Abbott – F – 2006

Liam Donovan – F – 2006

Luke MacKenzie – F – 2006

Brendan McFatridge – F – 2006

Jacob Baumann – F – 2007

Jasper Fellbaum – F – 2007

Eric Han – F – 2007

Jaxon Kehrig – F – 2007

Logan Mehl – F – 2007

Jonah Pinel – F – 2007

Jace Rask – F – 2007

Gus Schill – F – 2007

Jaxen Smyth – F – 2007

Among those remaining in camp are 19 forwards, nine defencemen and four goaltenders.

The moves leave 17-year-old Kael Svenson and Ben Polhill along with 16-year-old Nathan Kam to battle for the backup role behind starting netminder Jari Kykkanen.

Two first-year defencemen Jackson Gillespie, the Rockets first round selection in the 2022 U.S. draft and Lachlan Staniforth, a sixth round 2022 WHL selection still in camp along with seven others who completed the season with the Rockets a year ago.

The camp roster also includes forward Andrew Cristall who will take part in the Washington Capitals rookie camp starting next weekend.

Imports Gabriel Szturc and Jakub Stancl are not attending camp but remain on the Rockets 50 player protected list.

The Rockets kick off the abbreviated pre season schedule with back-to-back games with the Kamloops Blazers this weekend. The teams meet Friday in Kamloops then back at Prospera Place Saturday.

Two dollars from all pre season game tickets sold will go to the Cops for Kids charity.