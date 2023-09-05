Kelowna Rockets reduce training camp roster to 50

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor

The Kelowna Rockets have reduced their camp roster to 50 after sending 18 players back to their respective midget programs.

Among those send back are fourteen 15-year-olds who are not eligible to suit up full time in the league for another year, and four 16-year-olds.

Ten of those sent back were camp invitees, while nine invitees, including three goaltenders remain in camp.

Of the 50 players remaining in town, 30 are forwards, 15 defencemen and five goaltenders.

First round U.S. draft choice Kalder Varga and third round bantam selection Kanjyu Gojsic were among those kept in camp, although at 15, both will have to return to their respective midget teams prior to the start of the regular season.

Eli Barrett, the Rockets first selection in the 2023 WHL draft was among those sent back Tuesday.

Training camp for the remaining 50 players continues all week at Prospera Place in advance of the start of the preseason this weekend.

The Rockets will travel to Kamloops to face the Blazers Friday night before hosting the same Blazers squad Saturday. They'll close out the pre season schedule with games on home ice against Vancouver (Friday, Sept. 15) and Victoria (Saturday, Sept. 16).

Two dollars from every preseason ticket sold will be donated to Cops for Kids.