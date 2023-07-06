Rockets forward signs three-year entry-level contact with Washington Capitals

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor-file

It didn't take long for Andrew Cristall to put pen to paper.

The 18-year-old Kelowna Rockets forward today signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Washington Capital.

The signing comes just a week after the Capitals selected Cristall with the 40th pick in the NHL draft.

The $2.43 million contract would pay Cristall $810,000 at the NHL level and $82,500 in the American Hockey League.

Under league rules, Cristall would not be eligible to play in the AHL for another two years. He could however play in the NHL, although it is likely he will be returned to the Rockets for the upcoming season.

Last season Cristall led the Rockets in goals (39), assists (56) and points (95), all career highs.

His 95 points were tied for sixth best in the league.

Cristall is taking part in the Capitals development camp and will head to the teams rookie camp in September.