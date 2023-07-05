Rockets dip into familiar Czech program during CHL import draft

Photo: Facebook Jakob Stancl

The Kelowna Rockets returned to a familiar breeding ground for their one and only selection during Wednesday's Canadian Hockey League import draft.

The Rockets dipped into the Czech development pool, selecting winger Jakub Stancl with the 12th overall selection.

Stancl, 18, is listed at six-foot-three, 203 pounds. Over 35 games with the Vaxjo Lakers HC Jr. club a year ago, Stancl recorded 11 goals and six assists.

This is the second time in a week Stancl has heard his name called during a draft.

He was taken in the fourth round (106th overall) of last week's NHL draft by the St. Louis Blues.

Stancl is described as a solid two-way player who can kill penalties and be relied on late in games to help protect a lead.

He represents the 16th player selected out of Czechia by the Rockets over the years during the import draft, the most from any country.

The Rockets already have two imports on the roster, forward Gabriel Szturc and defencemen Marek Rocak, both natives of Czechia.

They will remain on the Rockets roster. Szturc, 20, was invited to the Tampa Bay Lightning development camp this week after going undrafted.

He would be eligible to play in the American Hockey League if the Lightning like what they see.

WHL teams are only allowed to carry two European imports on their roster during the season.