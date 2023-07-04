A dozen current and former Kelowna Rockets are taking part in NHL development camps

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor-file Jackson DeSouza

All 32 NHL teams are heading back on the ice this week, holding developmental camps for players drafted over the past couple of years as well as non-drafted invitees.

Among those invited to participate in these camps are a dozen current and former Kelowna Rockets.

Of those, five are on the current roster with another seven former players on camp rosters.

That number could grow over the course of the week.

Andrew Cristall and Caden Price, both selected in last week's draft in Nashville by Washington and Seattle respectively are in camps as are undrafted players, goaltender Jari Kykkanen (Calgary), defenceman Jackson DeSouza (Detroit) and forward Gabriel Szturc (Tampa).

Seven other former players are also included on development camp rosters.

They include Colton Dah (Chicago), Pavel Novak (Minnesota) and Talyn Boyko (Rangers) who have all signed entry level contracts after being drafted previously.

Carson Golder, who signed an amateur tryout contract with the Winnipeg Jets AHL affiliate the Manitoba Moose, is attending the Winnipeg camp while another graduating forward, Adam Kydd has been invited to the Calgary Flames camp.

Forward Alex Swetlikoff is attending the Las Vegas camp after he signed a two-year AHL deal with their affiliate the Henderson Silver Knights while Trevor Wong has been invited to the Dallas Stars camp after going undrafted.