Rockets ready to start new season against Portland September 23

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor/Kelowna Rockets

It may seem like hockey season just ended ,but the Kelowna Rockets are already gearing up for the 2023-24 Western Hockey League season.

The first game of the regular season will go Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at 7:05 p.m. as the Rockets host the Portland Winterhawks.

This is the second consecutive season that the two teams will meet in Kelowna to open the Rockets regular season schedule. Last year's opener was a nail-biter with the Winterhawks edging out the Rockets in a thrilling 6-5 overtime victory on September 24, 2022.

Excitement is building among Rockets fans, as the team recently unveiled their four-game preseason schedule ahead of the regular season. This will give the players a chance to fine-tune their skills and build chemistry before the official puck drop.

The Rockets recently announced their four game preseason schedule will kick off Friday, September 8th in Kamloops against the Blazers and wrap up on September 16th at home at Prospera Place versus the Victoria Royals.

The Rockets will release the rest of their schedule for the upcoming season Tuesday, June 27.

For more information on Rockets season tickets and schedule click here.