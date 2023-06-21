Eli Barrett commits to the Kelowna Rockets

Photo: Kelowna Rockets

The Kelowna Rockets have secured a commitment from their top selection in last month's WHL prospects draft.

Forward Eli Barrett has signed a standard scholarship and development agreement with the team.

Barrett was selected by the Rockets in the second round of the draft, 26th overall.

"I'm honoured to sign with Kelowna," said Barrett.

"They're a great organization, I've heard great things and I'm really excited to get started with them."

Barrett comes to the Rockets from St. George's school in Vancouver where he starred with the school's U15 prep team last season, amassing 31 goals and 73 points in 27 games.

He also tallied six points in three playoff games.

Barrett was a teammate of Kanjyu Gojsic who the Rockets selected in the third round of the 2023 draft.

Andrew Cristall, expected to be a first round pick in next week's NHL draft also attended St. George's.