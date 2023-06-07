Kelowna Rockets deal for son of hockey hall of famer

Photo: Jarret Gale/Kelowna Rockets

Tij Iginla is coming home.

The Kelowna Rockets announced Wednesday morning they have acquired the Lake Country native in a deal with the Seattle Thunderbirds.

The 17-year-old forward appeared in 48 games as a rookie with the WHL champion T-Birds this past season scoring six goals and 12 points.

He also dressed in three playoff games, all against the Rockets. Iginla did not suit up during the Memorial Cup.

The price to acquire Iginla was steep. The Rockets sent 18-year-old forward Grady Lenton, a first round pick in 2024 and the the T-Birds second round pick in 2027 that the Rockets had acquired during last months draft.

"We're excited to have the chance to acquire a player like Tij said Rockets president and GM Bruce Hamilton.

"He's has a full season in the Western Hockey League as a 16-year-old under his belt."

Hamilton said the Rockets gave up a lot to get Iginla but believes the price is worth it.

"We think he will be one of the top players on our team.

"He's a great skater with great hockey sense who shoots the puck well. He's exactly who we're looking for in the makeup of our team in trying to get faster."

Hamilton says Iginla should slot into the team's top six.

Iginla was the ninth player selected in the WHL draft in 2021.

He is the son of 2020 Hockey Hall of Famer Jerome Iginla.