Blazers eliminated from Memorial Cup with overtime loss to Petes

The Kamloops Blazers season came to a heartbreaking end Thursday at Sandman Centre with an overtime loss to the OHL-champion Peterborough Petes in the Memorial Cup tiebreaker.

Logan Stankoven, Olen Zellweger, Harrison Brunicke and Logan Bairos were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Connor Lockhart, Brennan Olthmann, Samuel Mayer, Brian Zanetti and J.R. Avon scored for the Petes.

The Blazers led 3-1 after the first period and scored 4:23 into the second to take a three-goal lead. Then the Petes stepped on the gas, scoring three times before the end of the second to tie the game.

After a scoreless third, the Blazers dominated overtime until Avon beat Kamloops goalie Dylan Ernst at 10:54 to dash the hosts' dreams of lifting the Memorial Cup trophy on home ice.

With the win, the Petes advance to Friday's Memorial Cup semifinal against the WHL-champion Seattle Thunderbirds. The winner of that will take on the QMJHL-champion Quebec Remparts in Sunday's championship game.

