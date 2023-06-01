Kelowna Rockets hold auction for signed, game worn helmets

Photo: Kelowna Rockets

It's certainly not what you would expect to see auctioned off by a hockey team.

The Kelowna Rockets, in conjunction with RE/MAX Kelowna, will auction off game-worn, autographed black helmets used during the 2022-2023 season.

The helmets include CCM Super Tacks X which sell for $529 brand new and CCM Tacks 710 which retail for $219 new.

Helmets also include a CCM Pro Visor.

The auction began Wednesday and runs until noon Friday, June 9.

The starting bid is $75 on each helmet.

Winners will be contacted by the team once the auction closes. Items can only be shipped to addresses in Canada or the United States.

Proceeds will benefit the RE/MAX Realtors Legacy Fund which benefits numerous local charities, including:

Central Okanagan Food Bank

Arion Therapeutic Farm

Kelowna SPCA

Third Space

Jo Annas House

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

Click here to access the auction.