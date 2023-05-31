Blazers taking on T-Birds in Memorial Cup with spot in semifinals on the line

Photo: Brian Liesse/Seattle Thunderbirds Connor Levis and Ryan Hofer celebrate a goal in a game in Kent, Wash., on May 6. The Kamloops Blazers play the Seattle Thunderbirds on Wednesday night in the Memorial Cup round-robin finale at Sandman Centre.

A spot in the Memorial Cup semifinal is on the line Wednesday night at Sandman Centre, where the Kamloops Blazers are taking on the WHL-champion Seattle Thunderbirds.

Both clubs are 1-1 through two games in the tournament.

While the winner will advance to Friday’s semifinal, the loser will play the OHL-champion Peterborough Petes (1-2) in a tiebreaker on Thursday. The winner of that game will play Wednesday's winner in the semifinal.

The Quebec Remparts, who won the QMJHL title, are through to Sunday’s championship game after finishing atop the round-robin standings.

The T-Birds are a familiar opponent for the Blazers. Seattle ousted Kamloops earlier this month in the WHL Western Conference championship.

Puck drop is just after 6 p.m. This story will be updated immediately following the game.