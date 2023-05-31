Blazers fall 6-1 to T-Birds, will play Petes in Memorial Cup tiebreaker

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers Dylan Ernst works to stop the puck as Seattle's Colton Dach roughs up Kamloops defenceman Aapo Sarell in first-period Memorial Cup round-robin action on Wednesday at Sandman Centre.

UPDATE: 8:48 p.m.

The Kamloops Blazers couldn’t solve the Seattle Thunderbirds on Wednesday at Sandman Centre, surrendering five unanswered goals en route to a 6-1 loss in the round-robin finale and making their potential path to the Memorial Cup final considerably more difficult.

Ryan Hofer scored the lone goal for the Blazers. Lucas Ciona, Jared Davidson, Jordan Gustafson, Kyle Crnkovic, Luke Prokop and Colton Dach were the goal scorers fore the Thunderbirds.

The game was tied 1-1 after 20 minutes, but it did not take long for the T-Birds to jump out to a commanding lead in the second — eight seconds, to be exact.

Davidson and Gustafson scored at 6:39 and 6:47 of the middle frame to put Seattle ahead and Crnkovic, Prokop and Dach added goals in the third to make it a 6-1 final.

Thomas Milic made 29 saves on 30 shots to earn the win in net for the Thunderbirds. Dylan Ernst stopped 36 of 42 Seattle shots in a losing effort.

With the win, the T-Birds advance to Friday’s semifinal. The Blazers, meanwhile, will have to beat the Peterborough Petes (1-2) in Thursday’s tiebreaker to get another shot at Seattle.

The winner of the semifinal will play the QMJHL-champion Quebec Remparts, who finished atop the round-robin standings, in Sunday’s championship game.

ORIGINAL STORY: 5:55 p.m.

A spot in the Memorial Cup semifinal is on the line Wednesday night at Sandman Centre, where the Kamloops Blazers are taking on the WHL-champion Seattle Thunderbirds.

Both clubs are 1-1 through two games in the tournament.

While the winner will advance to Friday’s semifinal, the loser will play the OHL-champion Peterborough Petes (1-2) in a tiebreaker on Thursday. The winner of that game will play Wednesday's winner in the semifinal.

The Quebec Remparts, who won the QMJHL title, are through to Sunday’s championship game after finishing atop the round-robin standings.

The T-Birds are a familiar opponent for the Blazers. Seattle ousted Kamloops earlier this month in the WHL Western Conference championship.

Puck drop is just after 6 p.m. This story will be updated immediately following the game.