Kelowna Rockets trade for Hiroki Gojsic after signing his younger brother

Photo: Kelowna Rockets Hiroki Gojsic

The Kelowna Rockets could have a new brother combination on their roster in the coming years.

A day after the Rockets announced they had signed third round draft choice Kanjyu Gojsic, they swung a trade with the Victoria Royals for his older brother.

The Rockets today sent future second and fifth round draft picks to the Royals for the rights to Hiroki Gojsic, who played last year as a 16-year-old with the BCHL Penticton Vees.

They then signed the six-foot-three, 187-pound forward to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement .

Hiroki Gojsic, the first player taken in the second round of the 2021 prospects draft, chose to play last season in Penticton where he posted 10 goals and 11 assists over 36 games.

“We’re very excited to be able to acquire a player of Hiroki’s caliber,” said Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton.

“We’ve been working on this for a little while. We think that he’s an elite player that will bring something to our team that we don’t have right now. He’s got size and skill, he’s going to play with our best players.”

Kanjyu is not eligible to play full time with the Rockets until the 2024-2025 season but when he arrives, they would be the first brothers to play together since Nolan and Cal Foote during the 2017-2018 season and the first pair of forwards since Erik and Reid Gardiner the season before.