Kelowna Rockets get commitment from one of their two third round bantam picks

Photo: Kelowna Rockets Kanjyu Gojsic

The Kelowna Rockets have a commitment from one of their top selections from this year's prospects draft.

Fifteen-year-old forward Kanjyu Gojsic has officially signed a standard WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Gojsic, who attended St. George's school in Vancouver last season, was taken by the Rockets with their first of two selections in the third round, 48th overall.

In 26 games at St. George's last season, the 5'11", 174 pound Gojsic had 19 goals and 46 points.

"I'm incredibly honoured to sign with such a storied organization like the Rockets," said Gojsic.

"I can't wait to get started as soon as I can and help contribute to their success."

Gojsic won't be eligible to play full-time for the Rockets until the 2024-25 season.

Andrew Cristall and this year's second round pick Eli Barrett also attended St. George's.