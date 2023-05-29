Injured Blazers defenceman will recover, but won't return to play in Memorial Cup

Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press The Peterborough Petes' Samual Mayer (2) defends against the Kamloops Blazers' Jakub Demek (27) and Dylan Sydor (23) in front of Peterborough goalie Liam Sztuska during second period Memorial Cup hockey action, in Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

The Kamloops Blazers defenceman who was stretchered off the ice Sunday at Sandman Centre is expected to make a full recovery, the club says, but he will not return to play in the Memorial Cup.

Little else is known about the condition of Kyle Masters, who was thrown awkwardly into the corner boards Sunday afternoon late in the Blazers’ 10-2 drubbing of the OHL-champion Peterborough Petes.

“We can say that he is going to make a full recovery, but will be out for the remainder of the Memorial Cup,” Tim O’Donovan, the Blazers director of hockey, told Castanet Kamloops.

After the game Sunday, Kamloops associate coach Don Hay told the Radio NL postgame show the stretcher was likely a precautionary measure. He said Masters wanted to get up on his own but was told by medical staff to stay down.

“He was fully awake and moving all of his extremities and was transported to the Royal Inland Hospital emergency department for further evaluation,” the Blazers said in a statement after the game.

Head coach Shaun Clouston is expected to provide a further update later on Monday afternoon.

The Blazers are 1-1 through two games in the tournament. They will close out their round-robin schedule on Wednesday against the WHL-champion Seattle Thunderbirds.