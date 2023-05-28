Blazers come out flying, win big over Petes to even Memorial Cup record

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers

That’s more like it.

After a lacklustre showing Friday in the Memorial Cup opener, the Kamloops Blazers evened their tournament record Sunday with an exclamation-point 10-2 win over the OHL-champion Peterborough Petes.

Logan Stankoven put up five points and three Blazers managed three points apiece in the lopsided win.

The Blazers led 3-0 after the first period and were up 7-0 by the time the Petes got on the board at 15:34 of the second.

The building was buzzing until Kyle Masters was thrown awkwardly into the boards by Peterborough’s Brennan Othmann with seven minutes remaining in the third. Masters left the ice on a stretcher following a lengthy delay, delivering a thumbs up on his way out.

The win moves the Blazers to 1-1 in the tournament. They lost 8-3 on Friday to the QMJHL-champion Quebec Remparts.

The Blazers will play next against the WHL-champion Seattle Thunderbirds on Wednesday. The T-Birds are 1-1 after doubling up on the Petes 6-3 on Saturday.

Seattle and Quebec will play on Monday and the Petes will take on the Remparts on Tuesday.

