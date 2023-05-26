Remparts spoil Memorial Cup opener, beat Blazers 8-3

Photo: Candice Ward/CHL

The Quebec Remparts spoiled the Memorial Cup opener for the host Kamloops Blazers on Friday by taking advantage of mistakes and odd-man rushes.

James Malatesta scored one in each period to led the Remparts (1-0) to the 8-3 victory at Sandman Centre.

Malatesta started the train of four consecutive Remparts goals in the middle frame. Other tallies came from Nathan Gaucher, captain Theo Rochette on the power play and Kassim Gaudet.

Caedan Bankier sniped the Blazers’ first goal of the tournament on the power play in the first on a feed from hometown captain Logan Stankoven. Daylan Kuefler stepped into a loose puck just off the wall in the second and Matthew Seminoff tipped in a point shot from Olen Zellwegger on the power play in the third period to complete Blazers (0-1) scoring.

Gaudet added a short-handed tally and Zach Bolduc tapped in an odd-man rush in the third period to put the game to bed midway through the frame.

William Rousseau was impressive in the crease for the Remparts, turning away 27 of 30 shots. Dylan Ernst allowed eight goals on 33 shots for Kamloops.

To open the tournament, the Blazers wore commemorative jerseys honouring the efforts and services made by veterans from all Indigenous communities.

The Blazers will return to action Sunday afternoon when they host the Ontario Hockey League champions, the Peterborough Petes at 3 p.m.

More to come …