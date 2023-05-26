Kelowna Rockets deal for 19-year-old centre

Photo: Larry Brunt - Spokane Chiefs

The Kelowna Rockets have added some depth up the middle in a deal with the Spokane Chiefs.

The Rockets acquired 19-year-old Michael Cicek from the Chiefs in exchange for a conditional fifth round pick in the 2026 prospects draft.

“We felt that we needed to add some size and depth at centre heading into next season,” said Rockets president and GM Bruce Hamilton.

“At six-foot-two, 175 pounds, we feel that Michael will fit that role well for us.”

In 41 games with the Chiefs last season, Cicek had four goals and eight assists.

He was originally selected in the sixth round of the 2019 prospects draft by the Chiefs.