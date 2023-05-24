Kalder Varga signs agreement to join the Kelowna Rockets

Photo: Kelowna Rockets Kalder Vargas

It's official, Kalder Varga is the newest member of the Kelowna Rockets.

The 15-year-old forward, a native of Geneva, Ill. has signed a standard WHL scholarship and development agreement.

He was the seventh player selected in the U.S. priority draft earlier this year.

It's no surprise Varga chose to sign with the Rockets - his father John spent four years with the franchise when it was located in Tacoma from 1991 through 1995.

Since his dad played in the league, Varga was able to opt into the WHL draft even though his home state of Illinois is outside the league's draft area.

“It’s an absolute honour to sign with a first-class organization like the Kelowna Rockets," said Varga. "I can't wait to begin working hard both on and off of the ice to become a Rocket. I look forward to visiting Kelowna this summer and calling it home in the near future.

"I'd like to thank the Hamilton family and scouting staff for believing in me. I can't wait to contribute to the team's success."

Varga will take part in training camp later this summer but is not eligible to play with the team full-time until the 2024-2025 season.

He spent the 2022-23 season with the Chicago Mission Bantam 14U AAA team that were runners up at the Tier 1 national championships this past March. He'll will represent the Central District and Illinois at the United States National Camp in Rochester, New York this upcoming July.