Kelowna Rockets have moved defenceman Elias Carmichael for a 2024 draft choice

Photo: Steve Dunsmoor-file

The Kelowna Rockets have begun the reshaping of the team ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

The day after the Rockets added 12 prospects through the U.S. and main priority draft, the team has dealt overage defenceman Elias Carmichael to the Red Deer Rebels in exchange for a 2024 third-round draft choice.

Carmichael, a second round pick in the 2018 bantam draft has spent his entire junior career with the Rockets.

Over the course of 192 games in a Rockets uniform, the Langley native posted 13 goals and 47 assists. He established career highs in goals (six), assists (23) and points (29) this past season.

"We currently have two overage defencemen on our roster and our plan going into next season was to have one," said GM Bruce Hamilton.

"We made this move to get a third-round pick in next year's draft. It gives us some currency to play with to use or if we need the pick it's another early one.

"Elias has been here for four years, we wish him all the best next season. It's a change of scenery, and I think Red Deer will be a good spot for him."

The Rockets currently have four overage players on the active roster in forwards Turner McMillen, Dylan Wightman and Gabriel Szturc and defenceman Jackson DeSouza, however, it is likely Szturc will begin his professional career somewhere next season.

The Rockets also have the rights to overage defenceman Noah Dorey who asked to be traded last season. He was sent home when a deal could not be made prior to the Jan. 10 trade deadline.