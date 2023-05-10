Kelowna Rockets add son of former Rocket in US priority draft

Photo: Kelowna Rockets

The Kelowna Rockets added two more players to their growing prospect pool during Wednesday's U.S. priority draft.

The two-round draft was for players in the 22 western states that fall within the league's protection area.

Among the two player selected was the son of a former Rocket.

With their first pick, seventh overall, the Rockets selected Kalder Varga, a forward who played last season with the Chicago Mission 14U AAA team.

He is the son of John Varga who spent four seasons with the Tacoma Rockets from 1991 to 1995.

Varga is a native of Geneva, IL which is outside the WHL drafting area, however because his dad played in the league he was able to determine whether his son plays in the WHL or OHL.

He had 11 goals and 21 points in 15 games with the Mission last season after posting 91 points in 78 games with the Windy City Storm 13U squad the year previous.

With their second round pick the Rockets selected goaltender Oliver Kanat who played last season with the Los Angeles Junior Kings 14U AAA team.

In 28 games, Kanat posted a 1.53 goals against average and .922 save percentage.

The Rockets will now get ready for the main draft Thursday.

They won't pick until the second round, 29th overall. The Rockets have seven picks in the first 95 selections in the draft.