Blazers stave off elimination, stun T-Birds in 4-2 win to force Game 6

Photo: Brian Liesse/Seattle Thunderbirds

Matthew Seminoff and Ryan Hofer combined for three goals early in the third period Saturday in Kent, Wash., as the Kamloops Blazers kept their playoff run alive with a 4-2 come-from-behind win over the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Matthew Seminoff (2) and Ryan Hofer (2) were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Jared Davidson and Reid Schaefer scored for the Thunderbirds.

After a scoreless first period, Davidson put the T-Birds up 1-0 at 6:25 of the second and Seminoff tied the game 1-1 with four minutes remaining in the frame.

Then the Blazers stepped on the gas. Seminoff and Hofer scored 23 seconds apart early in the third to put the Blazers up by two, and Hofer added a short-handed marker at 5:31 to make it 4-1. Schaefer answered back for the Thunderbirds 17 seconds later to cut the lead back to two.

The Blazers were penalized twice late in the third and held off an extended onslaught to seal the victory.

Dylan Ernst stopped 29 of 31 Seattle shots to earn the win in net. Thomas Milic made 26 saves on 30 Kamloops shots in a losing effort.

The Blazers were scoreless on two power-play opportunities and scored once while short-handed. The Thunderbirds scored once on four chances with a man advantage.

Announced attendance at Accesso ShoWare Center was 5,063.

The win cuts Seattle’s series lead in the WHL Western Conference championship to 3-2. Game 6 will go Monday at Sandman Centre with a 7 p.m. puck drop.

The Winnipeg Ice await the winner of the series. They swept the Saskatoon Blades in four games to win the WHL Eastern Conference championship.

The Blazers are hosting the Memorial Cup, which will get underway May 26 at Sandman Centre.