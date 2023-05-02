Ernst, Blazers stave off T-Birds, get back in Western Conference championship

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers

Olen Zellweger scored once and added two assists Tuesday at Sandman Centre as the Kamloops Blazers earned a hard-fought 4-1 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds to get back into the WHL Western Conference championship — a series they can now tie with a win on Thursday night.

Olen Zellweger, Jakub Demek, Ryan Hofer and Matthew Seminoff were the goal scorers for the Blazers. Nolan Allan scored the lone goal for the Thunderbirds.

Zellweger opened the scoring with a power-play marker at 8:29 of the first period and Allan answered back 90 seconds later to even the score. Demek scored late in the first to put the Blazers back on top. That was all the scoring until Hofer and Seminoff found the back of the net late in the third.

Dylan Ernst was sensational in net for the Blazers, stopping 22 of 23 Seattle shots. Thomas Milic played well for the T-Birds, making 35 saves on 38 Kamloops shots.

The Blazers scored once on three power-play opportunities. Seattle was scoreless on three chances.

Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 5,238.

The Thunderbirds now lead the series 2-1. They won both games last weekend in Kent, Wash. Game 4 will go Thursday back at Sandman Centre with a 7 p.m. puck drop.

The Winnipeg Ice jumped out to a 3-0 first-period lead Tuesday en route to a 5-1 win over the Blades in Saskatoon. The Ice now have a 3-0 stranglehold on the Eastern Conference championship series.

The Blazers are hosting the Memorial Cup, which will get underway on May 26 at Sandman Centre.

More to come …