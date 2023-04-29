T-Birds too much for Blazers in Game 1, take series lead with 5-1 win

Photo: Seattle Thunderbirds

The Seattle Thunderbirds scored three times in the third period Saturday in Kent, Wash., en route to a 5-1 win over the Kamloops Blazers in Game 1 of the WHL Western Conference championship series.

Olen Zellweger scored the lone goal for the Blazers. Jared Davidson (2), Nico Myatovic, Dylan Guenther and Gracyn Sawchyn were the goal scorers for the Thunderbirds.

The T-Birds were up 2-0 by the time Zellweger got the Blazers on the board at 16:11 of the second period. Seattle then scored three times late in the third to skate to a convincing 5-1 win.

Dylan Ernst made 30 saves on 35 Seattle shots. Thomas Milic stopped 24 of 25 Kamloops shots to earn the win in net.

The Blazers were scoreless on two power-play opportunities. Seattle scored once on three chances.

Announced attendance at Accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Wash., was 6,023.

The win gives the T-Birds a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference championship series. Game 2 will go Sunday back at ShoWare Center. Puck drop is 4 p.m.

Games 3 and 4 will go Tuesday and Thursday at Sandman Centre.

The Winnipeg Ice beat the Saskatoon Blades 6-2 on Saturday in Winnipeg to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference championship series.

The Blazers will host the Memorial Cup at Sandman Centre, which will get underway on May 26.